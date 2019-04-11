Rampage Announce Roster Moves

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced several roster moves on Thursday afternoon. The Rampage have signed forward Braylon Shmyr to a professional tryout agreement, and they have assigned forwards Stephen Perfetto and Charlie Sampair to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Shmyr, 21, is in his first full professional season. The Calgary, Alberta native appeared in 64 games this season with the ECHL's Allen Americans, tallying 20 goals and 44 points. Shmyr joined the Americans at the end of the 2017-18 season, recording two goals and four points in nine regular-season games and two goals and five points in seven playoff games. Shmyr appeared in one AHL game this season with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In 300 Western Hockey League contests from 2013-18, Shmyr collected 111 goals and 240 points for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades.

Perfetto posted a goal and two assists in 21 games with the Rampage this season, while Sampair totaled three goals and five points in 13 contests with San Antonio.

The Rampage host the Texas Stars for their final home game of the season on Friday night at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

