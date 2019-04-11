Hogs Cap Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night

April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs will cap their 2018-19 regular-season schedule with their home finale on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Sunday's contest is Fan Appreciation Night and will feature a team poster giveaway, courtesy of American Solutions for Business, "Jerseys Off Our Backs" and appearances by former Hogs head coach, Steve Martinson, and the UHL's Colonial Cup.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14 vs. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs team poster, courtesy of American Solutions of Business.

The evening's festivities will also include the annual "Jerseys Off Our Backs" promotion, in which several lucky fans will be chosen by seat location to join a select number of season ticket holders as winners of a game-worn jersey from the evening's game. Those selected will be presented with their jersey on the ice during a postgame ceremony.

The IceHogs will also air a "Thank You Fans" video with highlights from the 2018-19 season during the postgame celebrations.

Steve Martinson Recognition: To cap off their 20th Anniversary Season, the IceHogs will host former head coach Steve Martinson during Sunday's game. Martinson led the IceHogs to their 2006-07 Colonial Cup championship and recently became just the third coach in history to amass 1,000 career wins.

Fans can guarantee the opportunity to meet Martinson by purchasing a $30 meet and greet package, which includes access to the meet and greet, a picture with the UHL's Colonial Cup and an upper sideline ticket to Sunday's game. Packages can be purchased by calling (815) 986-6465.

Colonial Cup: The UHL's Colonial Cup will be on display in the Blue Flame Lounge throughout the evening during Rockford's regular-season home finale. Fans are invited to stop by the display to take a picture with the Cup.

Minding the Gap Donation: As part of the "Our Town, Our Team" campaign, the IceHogs are hosting the three local filmmakers of the Oscar-nominated "Minding the Gap." The filmmakers - Rockford natives Keire Johnson, Bing Liu and Zack Mulligan - will be presented with a donation to benefit the local charity, "Remedies Renewing Lives."

4 for $44: Four upper-end zone tickets, fountain drinks and hot dogs can be purchased for Sunday's game for just $44. Additional tickets may also be added to the package for just $11 for each ticket.

This family pack can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (815) 968-5222.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.