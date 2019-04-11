Ness Named 2018-19 AHL Second Team All-Star

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that defenseman Aaron Ness of the Hershey Bears has been named a 2018-19 AHL Second Team All-Star, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 31 member cities.

Ness, 28, ranks second among AHL defenders in scoring with a career-best 51 points (five goals, 46 assists) this season. His 46 assists are the most by a Hershey defender since blue liner Mike Gaul had a franchise record 57 helpers in 1999-00. Ness is first in the AHL among defenders in assists and power play assists (23), and ranks second in the league among defenders in power play points (26). His +22 rating leads the Bears, and he serves as part of Hershey's leadership group as an alternate captain.

Ness has played 237 games over the past four seasons as a member of the Chocolate and White, scoring 124 points (20 goals, 104 assists) with a +23 rating. The veteran skated in his 500th AHL game this season and has 247 points in his 517-game AHL career.

The complete 2018-19 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams are below.

2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team

G - Alex Nedeljkovic, Charlotte Checkers

D - John Gilmour, Hartford Wolf Pack

D - Zach Redmond, Rochester Americans

LW - Daniel Carr, Chicago Wolves

C - Carter Verhaeghe, Syracuse Crunch

RW - Jeremy Bracco, Toronto Marlies

2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team

G - Shane Starrett, Bakersfield Condors

D - Aaron Ness, Hershey Bears

D - Ethan Prow, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

LW - Tyler Benson, Bakersfield Condors

C - Chris Mueller, Toronto Marlies

RW - Andrew Poturalski, Charlotte Checkers

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2018-19 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

