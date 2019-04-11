LaLeggia Leads Rampage to Comeback Win over Stars

CEDAR PARK, TX - Joey LaLeggia scored two goals as part of a three-point night and Robby Jackson scored the game-winner in his professional debut, as the San Antonio Rampage (30-37-7) skated to a 5-3 comeback win over the Texas Stars (36-30-8) on Wednesday night at the HEB Center at Cedar Park.

It was the first victory for the Rampage this season when trailing entering the third period. The Stars fell three points back of the Central Division's final playoff spot with two games remaining.

The Stars led 3-1 at 10:48 of the second period when LaLeggia brought the Rampage back within a goal. Charlie Sampair tracked down a puck chipped into the Texas zone and fired a shot from the left circle. Texas goaltender Jake Oettinger kicked the rebound out between the circles, and LaLeggia buried the loose puck for his 14th of the season to make it 3-2 Stars.

At 4:56 of the third period, LaLeggia struck again. Carrying the puck down the right-wing boards, LaLeggia ducked around a check from defenseman Ben Gleason to create a 2-on-1 rush. He fired a shot from the right circle off the post and in to tie the game 3-3.

LaLeggia has points in eight consecutive games, with four goals a 12 points in that span. He has 20 points in his last 18 contests.

Just 1:06 after LaLeggia tied the game, the Rampage claimed their first lead. After a strong offensive zone shift, Adam Musil fired a shot off the post behind Oettinger. The loose puck rolled through the crease and Jackson tapped it in for his first professional goal and a 4-3 Rampage lead.

Ryan Olsen secured the win for San Antonio with his 15th goal of the season into an empty net with 12 seconds left.

The Stars outshot the Rampage 14-3 in the first period and opened the scoring at 14:04 of the first. After a turnover in front of the Rampage bench, Brad McClure fired a shot from the right circle that went off of goaltender Jared Coreau's shoulder and in for his ninth goal of the season and a 1-0 Stars lead.

Mitch Reinke drew the Rampage even with 54 seconds left in the first, converting on a 5-on-3 power play with a shot from the right circle for his 12th goal of the season. It was Reinke's ninth power play goal of the season, tying a record for Rampage defensemen.

Reinke was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team on Wednesday.

The Stars scored twice early in the second to establish a two goal lead. Joel Hanley scored his eighth of the season at 1:21 of the second with a right point wrist shot. At 4:39, Rhett Gardner finished his own rebound for his third of the season to make it 3-1.

Coreau stopped 31 of 34 shots to earn his 14th win of the season.

The Rampage and Stars meet again on Friday night at the AT&T Center for San Antonio's final home game of the season. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. CT and is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: Reinke (12), LaLeggia (14,15), Jackson (1), Olsen (15) Jared Coreau: 31 saves on 34 shots Power Play: 1-for-2 Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS: 1) Joey LaLeggia - SA 2) Jared Coreau - SA 3) Rhett Gardner - TEX

