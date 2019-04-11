Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Cameron Gaunce to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Nick Bligh and defenseman Jack Stander to professional tryout contracts.

Gaunce, 29, skated in two games with the Lightning during the 2018-19 regular season, posting seven penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating. Gaunce made his Lightning debut on April 1 against the Ottawa Senators, recording seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defenseman has appeared in 34 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Bolts over four seasons, registering two goals and five points to go along with 43 penalty minutes.

The Sudbury, Ontario native also appeared in 57 AHL games with the Crunch this season, recording 10 goals and 43 points to go along with 61 penalty minutes. He ranks first among all Syracuse defensemen for goals, assists and points. Gaunce ranks 12th among AHL defensemen for points. Gaunce has also notched five power-play goals. Gaunce has skated in 592 career AHL games with the Crunch, Monsters, Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins, Portland Pirates and Texas Stars, collecting 34 goals and 214 points. He helped the Texas Stars win the Calder Cup in 2014, skating in 18 postseason games, recording four assists and a plus-6 rating.

Gaunce was originally drafted by Colorado in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Bligh, 26, played in 51 games with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL this season recording 22 goals and 22 assists. The 6-foot-185 pound forward also skated in 19 contests with the Worcester Railers tallying nine points (5g, 4a).

The Milton, Massachusetts native has skated in 157 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Worcester, Quad City, Wichita, Indy, Adirondack and South Carolina since 2016 compiling 52 goals and 54 assists. Prior to his professional career, Bligh spent four seasons at Dartmouth College from 2012 to 2016 earning 42 points (19g, 23a) in 96 games.

Stander, 24, appeared in 72 games with Atlanta this season posting three goals and 12 assists. The Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan native has recorded 17 total points (3g, 14a) in 78 career ECHL games, all with the Gladiators.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman played for Canisius College from 2014 to 2018 earning 29 points (6g, 23a) in 137 games.

