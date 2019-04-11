Reign Strikes for Biggest Win of the Season
April 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign earned their largest margin of victory this season in a 7-2 win over the Stockton Heat on Wednesday evening at Stockton Arena. Forwards Zack Mitchell and Mike Amadio, along with defenseman Austin Strand, each collected two goals in the win, while forward Aidan Dudas picked up two assists, his first points as a professional player. Goaltender Cal Petersen improved to 3-0 in the month of April with 27 saves on 29 shots in net.
Date: April 10, 2019
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Attendance: 2,749
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK410BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK410Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK410PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (25-31-6-4)
STK Record: (30-30-4-2)
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Zack Mitchell
2) ONT - Austin Strand
3) ONT - Aidan Dudas
GWG: Zack Mitchell (15)
W: Cal Petersen (13-18-3)
L: Tyler Parsons (8-8-1)
Next Game: Friday, April 12 vs. Stockton 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
