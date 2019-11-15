Moose Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss December 7

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club holds its annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Red River Co-op, when the Moose host the Chicago Wolves Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.

Fans attending the Dec. 7 game are encouraged to bring new plush toys to the rink. During the first intermission, fans can toss their toys onto the ice where they will be collected and donated to the Christmas Cheer Board to help bring smiles to children in need this holiday season.

For anyone unable to bring a plush toy to the game, a limited number of toys will be available for purchase on the concourse for a cash donation to the Christmas Cheer Board. The concourse tables will be staffed by volunteers from the Christmas Cheer Board and Manitoba Moose family members. Plastic bags to keep the toys fresh and dry will be available on the concourse when fans enter Bell MTS Place.

This season, the Moose are offering fans the opportunity to reserve a Build-a-Bear (while supplies last) with the purchase of a ticket to the game. Fans can purchase their bears at the link below and pick up their Build-a-Bear at the rink on Dec. 7.

Tickets for the Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of the Christmas Cheer Board are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

The Christmas Cheer Board is celebrating its 100th year after its founding in 1919 by a number of Winnipeg churches. The original intent was to provide Christmas hampers and toys for the widows and orphans of the soldiers lost during World War One. The Christmas Cheer Board provides over 18,000 Christmas hampers to individuals and families annually. Families assisted include those receiving Employment Income Assistance (EIA) as well many low-income families and pensioners. Others served may include unemployed persons, and recent immigrants.

