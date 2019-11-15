Game 14 Preview: Tucson at Stockton

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #14 - Tucson (10-3-0-0) at Stockton (8-2-1-2)

8 PM MST, Stockton Arena - Stockton, California

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Dan Kelly (#45), Michael Markovic (#47)

Linesmen: Andrew Norris (#83), Matthieu Audet (#57)

As if three meetings against the Calgary Flames American Hockey League affiliate in eight days wasn't enough, the Roadrunners now head to Stockton for the second time in 14 days to conclude a four game stretch against the Heat.

The mini series wraps up less than a week after a wild set of contests at Tucson Arena which began as a battle for first place in the Pacific and wrapped up with the visitors departing with just one point and one goal shy of earning more both nights.

A testament to both Tucson's resiliency and ability to score, the team will look to extend their perfect record in November as they begin a three-game road trip of their own through California.

Three Things

1) Those whom witnessed last Saturday's contest at Tucson Arena, or were able to catch either the radio or AHLTV broadcast of the game, won't be surprised to hear a prediction that tonight's game is expected to be a physical bout. Anytime two teams come together this often within such a short amount of time, bad blood gets brewed. Michael Bunting has compared the feeling to that of "playoff hockey in November" and with the amount of post-whistle scraps that took place between the two teams, it's showing.

2) Going hand-in-hand with that physical aspect, Stockton will almost certainly look to get tonight's contest to a special teams battle. Who could blame them? The Heat have the top ranked penalty kill in the Pacific to go along league-best power play. Their shorthanded unit held Tucson to 2/11 on the man advantage last weekend and they rattled off three goals within five minutes following Lane Pederson's major and game misconduct. Discipline will be imperative tonight for the Roadrunners and their power play will look for its sixth straight game with a goal in order to to their part.

3) As we so often love to exit with, what's the goaltending situation like for Tucson tonight? Well, with a Friday-Sunday-Wednesday stretch on the seven-day forecast, both Adin Hill and Eric Comrie are naturally expected to play at some point. Now as for who gets two of the three and who starts us off tonight, that's to be determined. Hill enters tonight coming in on a full week's rest but Comrie, who is limited to just eight more days with the Roadrunners on his current conditioning loan, could be the one who is put in a position to get the majority.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Kelly Klima on scoring his first pro goal last weekend...

"It felt really good to finally on the board and get the first one out of the way. Especially to do it in a win, it felt that much better."

Roadrunners forward Kelly Klima on last Saturday's game as a whole...

"It got a little upside-down there late. It became back-and-forth but we want to play more of a structured game. We want to keep it under control but we want to find a way to win."

Roadrunners forward Kelly Klima on the road swing that begins tonight...

"We're not by any means satisfied with where we are at right now. We want to keep moving forward, it's a long year."

Number to Know

21. There are currently 21 teams in the AHL that have yet to score more than two shorthanded goals as a team. This month, Jeremy Gregoire already has three.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 7:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2019

Game 14 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.