Barbie Blank to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game December 7

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Barbie Blank, former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly, will be attending the Syracuse Crunch game on Saturday, Dec. 7 when the team hosts the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7 p.m.

Blank first appeared on the relaunched Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 2005 as an exhibitionist and joined the WWE later that year starting out as a ring announcer and referee before becoming a wrestler. Blank made her WWE debut on ECW in June 2006 under the name Kelly Kelly at 19 years old, becoming the youngest WWE Diva on the roster.

In April 2010, Blank became the first female wrestler to be drafted on television when she was drafted to the SmackDown brand. The following April, Blank was drafted back to the Raw brand. That June, Blank went on to win her first Diva Championship against Brie Bella. In December, Blank became the first woman from WWE to make an appearance on the cover of "Maxim" magazine.

After taking a break from wrestling in 2012, Blank returned to the WWE in 2017. She was honored as one of the historic women in WWE on the Raw 25 Years special. In July of 2019, Blank became the first woman in history to win the 24/7 Champion, making her the first and only woman to hold both the WWE Diva Championship and the 24/7 Championship.

Outside of wrestling, Blank has been featured in various music videos and television roles. She was a cast member on the E! reality television series WAGS from 2015 to 2017 and made her acting debut on Days of Our Lives on Jan. 30, 2017.

As part of her appearance at the Crunch, Blank will drop the ceremonial first puck on Dec. 7. She will also be available for autographs in the Slapshot Tailgate Zone during the first intermission.

The team will hold a pregame meet-and-greet with Blank in the All Who Served Club beginning at 6 p.m. A two pack with access to the pregame meet-and-greet and two tickets to the Crunch game is $90, while a four pack is on sale for $150. Access to the meet-and-greet will be available for all suite ticketholders and club members. Current season ticket holders may purchase access for $20. Meet-and-greet packages are on sale now through the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

