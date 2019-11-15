Stockton, Tucson Face off in Divisional Battle

Friday, November 15, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, November 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280.

TODAY

The Stockton Heat look to slow the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night at Stockton Arena, the fourth meeting of the season between the teams. Tucson has narrowly edged out Stockton in all three prior meetings this season with a hat trick of one-goal victories, one of which came in overtime and one in a shootout.

In the teams' last meeting, the Roadrunners jumped out to a 5-1 lead before holding on late for a 7-6 victory on home ice. The Heat comeback was highlighted by three goals from defenseman Oliver Kylington and three-point efforts from Buddy Robinson (3a), Glenn Gawdin (1g,2a) and Justin Kirkland (3a).

PHILLY SPECIAL

Sophomore forward Matthew Phillips had a career-best four-point effort on Monday (1g,3a), including two points in the final period of the game with a goal and an assist. The four-point outburst catapulted Phillips to a tie for 11th in the AHL in scoring with 14 points (5g,9a) on the year as he continues his impressive second season.

PHILP-ING THE NET

Luke Philp got off the schneid in a big way on Monday, recording a pair of goals and adding an assist for his first three professional points. Philp's first-career goal, coming with 7:01 remaining in the third period, went down as the game-winner before he added the team's sixth marker of the game with just 4:04 remaining to punctuate the win.

GILLY GILLY

Jon Gillies has been solid between the pipes this season, coming into today's game in the top 20 of AHL goalies for Goals Against Average at 2.34 and boasting a .911 Save Percentage. Gillies has played a big role in Stockton stockpiling points in the early running this season, the Heat earning at least a point in his last five starts. Gillies' lone regulation loss on the year came in the 7-6 barnburner against Tucson, a contest in which he came into the game in relief with the Heat trailing 3-0 in the first period.

POWER PLAY PROWESS

Stockton enters this weekend with the AHL's top-ranked power play, firing at 30.9-percent on the year with 17 goals in 55 chances. Stockton is fourth in the league on home ice at 28 percent and tied for tops in the AHL with 33.3 percent on the road. Coming into tonight's game, Stockton is 5-for-14 on the year on the man-advantage against the Roadrunners.

KIRKLAND'S HELPING HANDS

Justin Kirkland has been racking up assists of late, having recorded six over the Heat's last three games and back-to-back multi-assist efforts. Last time out against Tucson, Kirkland racked up three apples in the road rally, and he followed up that effort with two helpers against the San Diego Gulls on Monday. Kirkland now leads the Heat with 11 assists on the year.

