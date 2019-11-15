Defenseman Ondrej Vala and Center Diego Cuglietta Join Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that a pair of skaters have joined the roster from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. Defenseman Ondrej Vala has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars from Idaho to Texas, while forward Diego Cuglietta has been recalled from loan to the Steelheads.

Vala, 21, has played 11 ECHL games this season and scored a goal. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound defenseman previously earned 13 points (3-10=13) in 55 ECHL games during the 2018-19 season and played nine AHL games, recording an assist. He made his debut with the Stars at the end of the 2016-17 season, and collected an assist in three games.

The native of Kolin, Czech Republic signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in 2016 and played in the WHL with Kamloops and Everett before turning pro. In 191 games, he earned 74 points (21-53=74) and an additional 13 points (2-11=13) in 35 playoff games.

Cuglietta, 24, began the season with the Stars and earned two points (1-1=2) in eight AHL games. After his reassignment to the Steelheads on Nov. 5, 2019, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward played three games for Idaho and collected an assist. Cuglietta scored his first professional goal during a three-game stint with the Stars at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native produced 41 points (25-16=41) in his senior season at Lake Superior State University and led the NCAA with 25 goals. In four seasons, he produced 100 points (50-50=100) and became the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to hit 100 career points.

Texas travels to Toronto, Ontario to face the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop in Toronto both nights is at 3 p.m. CST.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

