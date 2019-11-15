Bears Recall Goaltender Parker Milner from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the recall of goaltender Parker Milner from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Milner, 29, has appeared in five games with the Stingrays this season, going 5-0-0. His 1.38 goals against average leads the ECHL, his .940 save percentage is second in the league, and he's tied for the league-lead with two shutouts.

He appeared in three games with the Bears last season, recording a 2-1-0 record with a 2.28 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. Over the past three seasons, Milner has appeared in 14 games with Hershey with a 6-7-1 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage.

Milner went 19-17-3 with a 2.95 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in 40 games with South Carolina of the ECHL last season. The Pittsburgh native was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year following the 2017-18 regular season when he posted a 28-7-3 record with a 1.86 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

The Bears host the Charlotte Checkers this evening at 7 p.m. at Giant Center. It's ZooAmerica Night and there is a BOGO Kids Dippin' Dots offer. Tickets information is available at HersheyBears.com.

