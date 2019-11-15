American Hockey League Announces Suspension
November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Belleville Senators forward Alex Formenton has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Laval on Nov. 13.
Formenton will miss Belleville's game tonight (Nov. 15) vs. Bridgeport.
