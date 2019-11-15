Moose Recall Forward Alexis D'Aoust

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled forward Alexis D'Aoust from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

D'Aoust, 23, has five points (3G, 2A) in 10 games with Jacksonville this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, D'Aoust posted 12 points (7G, 5A) in 42 games with the Moose. The Trois-Rivieres, Que. product also racked up 15 points (7G, 8A) in 12 games with Jacksonville last season. D'Aoust has appeared in 99 career AHL games, posting 17 goals and 33 points with the Moose and Utica Comets.

The Moose take on the San Antonio Rampage this evening at 7 p.m. The first 3,000 fans to arrive at tonight's game will receive a commemorative Moose 20th Season hat. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Alexis D'Aoust

Right Wing

Born April 3 1996 -- Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

