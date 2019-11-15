Admirals Earn Sixth Straight Win
November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Laval, QE - Forward Yakov Trenin scored three points to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 victory over the Laval Rocket Friday at PlaceBell, the sixth consecutive win for the Admirals.
The game was Milwaukee's first in Quebec since the team played in the International Hockey League (IHL). The Ads played in Quebec City against the Quebec Rafales Apr. 1, 1998. Milwaukee's starting lineup was comprised of five of the team's seven players from Quebec. Defensemen Alex Carrier and Fred Allard were joined by forwards Laurent Dauphin, Anthony Richard, and Mathieu Olivier.
Milwaukee had a 2-0 lead after the first period. It was a different player who played junior hockey in Quebec who scored the first goal. Trenin, who played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for Gatineau, was able to convert a Colin Blackwell pass for his seventh goal of the season just :59 into the game. Trenin extended his points streak to six games with the tally.
Milwaukee claimed a 2-0 lead when defenseman Matt Donovan floated a backhander from the slot into the goal at 10:23 of the first period. Tommy Novak and Trenin assisted on Donovan's first goal of the season. The goal extended Donovan's points streak to five games.
The Admirals scored three more goals in the second period. The first two were on the power play. First, Anthony Richard slapped a loose puck into the goal at 3:37 of the frame for his fourth goal of the season (second on the power play). Trenin picked up the lone assist.
Milwaukee scored another power play goal at 5:32 when Daniel Carr's shot from the right circle found the back of the cage. Carr extended his points streak to six games with the goal, his eighth of the season (third on the power play). Blackwell and Alex Carrier earned the assists.
Laval broke through with a power play goal of its own when Lukas Vejdemo tapped a loose puck across the goal line at 9:17 of the second period.
The Admirals added one more before the end of the second frame when Dauphin was sprung on a partial breakaway. A defender caught up to him as Dauphin put a backhander to the net. Goalie Charlie Lindgren made the save but the puck bounced into the slot for Rem Pitlick to bury the rebound. It was Pitlick's second goal of the season.
Laval's Charles Hudon scored a power play goal at 15:34 of the third period to make the score 5-2.
Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick finished with 33 saves.
The Admirals road trip continues Sat., Nov. 16 at Belleville. Milwaukee returns to UWM Panther Arena Sat., Nov. 23 to host the Grand Rapids Griffins.
