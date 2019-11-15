Condors Blanked by Colorado

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (6-7-1; 13pts) could not solve G Hunter Miska and were blanked, 3-0, by the Colorado Eagles (8-6-0; 14pts) on Friday at the Budweiser Events Center. Bakersfield fired 39 shots, including a season-high seven from D Logan Day.

FIRST PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: D Conor Timmins (2nd) point shot deflected; Assists: Rosen, Dries; Time of goal: 6:56; COL leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 13, COL - 10

SECOND PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: C Sheldon Dries (5th) from the slot off a turnover; Assist: Rosen; Time of goal: :22; COL leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK - 10, COL - 4

THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: D Mark Alt (2nd) into an empty net; Unassisted; Time of goal: 19:38; COL leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 12

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Miska (COL) 2. Timmins (COL) 3. Dries (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/5; COL - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 39; COL - 26

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (5-3-1; 25/23) ; COL - Miska (5-2-1; 39/39)

D Logan Day led the Condors with seven shots

Bakersfield is now 4-3-0 on the road this season

This was the first meeting between the two teams since the Condors eliminated Colorado in four games of their best-of-5 first round Calder Cup Playoff series last April

Bakersfield is 2-2-1 in the regular season in Loveland

LW Joe Gambardella, who missed the last six games due to injury, returned to the lineup

The Condors signed D Patrik Parkkonen to a PTO earlier in the day from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL)

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kirill Maksimov, Cooper Marody, Patrik Parkkonen

