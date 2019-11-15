Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Lester Lancaster to PTO

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Lester Lancaster to a professional try-out agreement.

Lancaster, 24 (2/6/1995), joins the Wild from the Allen Americans in the ECHL, where he amassed 13 points (1g, 12a) in 12 games in his rookie season. His 12 assists and 13 points both rank first among all ECHL defensemen.

Ahead of turning pro, Lancaster spent four seasons playing collegiate hockey, suiting up for Mercyhurst College and the University of Denver. Lancaster recorded 92 points (25g, 67a) in 148 games split between the Lakers and Pioneers. During his collegiate career, Lancaster was named an AHA First-Team All-Star, 2017 AHA Best Defenseman and 2016 AHA Rookie of the Year.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Ypsilanti, MI skated for the Springfield Jr. Blues of the NAHL, where he logged 39 points (11g, 28a) in 76 games.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

