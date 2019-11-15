Colton White Recalled By New Jersey

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Colton White from Binghamton and he will be with New Jersey this morning.

This move comes after New Jersey placed defenseman Sami Vatanen (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to 11/8/19.

The Binghamton Devils return home tonight and tomorrow to host Lehigh Valley and Springfield.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.