Colton White Recalled By New Jersey
November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Colton White from Binghamton and he will be with New Jersey this morning.
This move comes after New Jersey placed defenseman Sami Vatanen (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to 11/8/19.
The Binghamton Devils return home tonight and tomorrow to host Lehigh Valley and Springfield.
