Flames Recall Kylington, Place Valimaki on LTIR

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed defenseman Juuso Valimaki on the long term injured reserve.

Kylington, a native of Stockholm, Sweden has skated in 14 games for the Flames this season. The 22-year-old has spent the last three games in Stockton where he recorded his first career hat-trick on November 9th against Tucson. Kylington has 53 NHL games to his name with three goals and six assists for nine points in his career. The 2015 draft pick was selected by the Flames in the second round, 60th overall.

Additionally, the Stockton Heat have recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL affiliate of the Stockton Heat. Schueneman has played in two games in Stockton this season, recording one assist. The rookie defenseman has skated in four contests with Kansas City, registering two goals and three points.

