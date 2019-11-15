Devils Stay Hot At Home In 3-1 Win Over Phantoms

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils continue to roll on home ice, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight, 3-1, in front of 4,511 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. With the victory, the Devils now have points in six straight home games.

After no scoring in the first period, Josh Jacobs got the Devils on the board at 7:09 of the second period. Jacobs raced down the ice on a two-on-one rush and snapped a low shot by the right leg pad of goaltender Jean-Francois Berube. Egor Sharangovich and Marian Studenic picked up the assists on Jacobs' second goal of the year to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Just under two minutes later, the Devils added to their lead as Ben Street netted a power-play goal. Street shoveled a shot through traffic out in front of the net, getting the best of Berube, and lifted the Devils to a 2-1 lead. Assists were credited to Brett Seney and Kyle Cumiskey on the play.

Following a Devils cross-checking call that landed Michael Paliotta in the penalty box, Lehigh Valley cut Binghamton's lead in half with 9:03 left in the second. Andy Welinski sent a line drive from far out by the glove of Devils netminder Louis Domingue. Cal O'Reilly and Greg Carey tallied assists on the play. Binghamton took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Mikhail Maltsev scored his first American Hockey League goal 3:54 into the third frame. Fabian Zetterlund took a shot at the net that was redirected by Berube and landed on the stick of Maltsev. The first-year forward buried the rebound from the left-wing wall for the Devils' 3-1 lead. Assist on the play were credited to Zetterlund and Kyle Cumiskey. That score held as Domingue stopped 26 of 27 shots on goal.

