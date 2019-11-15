Devils Stay Hot At Home In 3-1 Win Over Phantoms
November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils continue to roll on home ice, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight, 3-1, in front of 4,511 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. With the victory, the Devils now have points in six straight home games.
After no scoring in the first period, Josh Jacobs got the Devils on the board at 7:09 of the second period. Jacobs raced down the ice on a two-on-one rush and snapped a low shot by the right leg pad of goaltender Jean-Francois Berube. Egor Sharangovich and Marian Studenic picked up the assists on Jacobs' second goal of the year to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead.
Just under two minutes later, the Devils added to their lead as Ben Street netted a power-play goal. Street shoveled a shot through traffic out in front of the net, getting the best of Berube, and lifted the Devils to a 2-1 lead. Assists were credited to Brett Seney and Kyle Cumiskey on the play.
Following a Devils cross-checking call that landed Michael Paliotta in the penalty box, Lehigh Valley cut Binghamton's lead in half with 9:03 left in the second. Andy Welinski sent a line drive from far out by the glove of Devils netminder Louis Domingue. Cal O'Reilly and Greg Carey tallied assists on the play. Binghamton took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
Mikhail Maltsev scored his first American Hockey League goal 3:54 into the third frame. Fabian Zetterlund took a shot at the net that was redirected by Berube and landed on the stick of Maltsev. The first-year forward buried the rebound from the left-wing wall for the Devils' 3-1 lead. Assist on the play were credited to Zetterlund and Kyle Cumiskey. That score held as Domingue stopped 26 of 27 shots on goal.
The Devils are back home tomorrow night as they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Pucks & Paws Night presented by All Paws Inn and JC Vet Hospital. Get a ticket and bring your dog to the game! Live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Smiles all around for the Binghamton Devils
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2019
- Sens Beat Bridgeport in OT - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Trounce Thunderbirds, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Deviled at Binghamton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Battles back for a Point - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Surpassed by Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Earn Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Stay Hot At Home In 3-1 Win Over Phantoms - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Pick up a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blanked for Second Straight Game - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Can't Solve DeSmith & Penguins in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Boucher Nets Three as Comets Clobber Crunch - Utica Comets
- Red Wings Assign Smith to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Recall Goaltender Parker Milner from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Moose Recall Forward Alexis D'Aoust - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Host Winning Wednesday and $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Recall Defender Tyler Lewington - Hershey Bears
- Barbie Blank to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game December 7 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss December 7 - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Flames Recall Kylington, Place Valimaki on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Lester Lancaster to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Stockton, Tucson Face off in Divisional Battle - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Tip-A-Griffin Returns on November 18 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala and Center Diego Cuglietta Join Texas - Texas Stars
- Colton White Recalled By New Jersey - Binghamton Devils
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Asplund, Amerks Bring up Boomhower - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Sound Tigers, November 15 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Trek to Canada this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 14 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.