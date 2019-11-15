Tip-A-Griffin Returns on November 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser is back for its 13th edition on Monday, Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m., when team players, coaches and hockey staff will help serve tables at all six Uccello's Ristorante locations in West Michigan.

Griffins personnel will wear aprons that will be signed and auctioned off at the end of the event. Mascots Griff and Finn will make appearances at select locations.

Each of the six locations will feature a raffle with prizes that include a Griffins team-signed game-used stick, an autographed Dennis Cholowski Red Wings jersey and hockey gloves, an autographed Turner Elson Griffins jersey, plus other Griffins memorabilia and ticket packages, and various gifts from sponsors.

Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its previous 12 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $100,000 for various local charities.

Food and drink specials offered by Uccello's on Monday will include half off pasta with a drink purchase, $4 tall domestic drafts and $5 glasses of house wine.

The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (lineups subject to change):

Caledonia (8256 Broadmoor SE)

Oliwer Kaski

Matt Macdonald - Assistant coach

Brian Mahoney-Wilson - Goaltending development coach

Chase Pearson

Filip Zadina

Downtown Grand Rapids (122 Monroe Center St NW)

Joe Hicketts

Todd Krygier - Assistant coach

Calvin Pickard

Matt Puempel

Dominik Shine

Grand Rapids (2630 East Beltline SE)

Matt Ford

Mike Knuble - Assistant coach

Vili Saarijarvi

Ben Simon - Head coach

Chris Terry

Grandville (3940 Rivertown Pkwy. SW)

Josh Chapman - Athletic trainer

Turner Elson

Brian Lashoff

Moritz Seider

Dominic Turgeon

Rockford (19 N Main St.)

Charlie Kaser - Assistant equipment manager

Ryan Kuffner

Gregor MacLeod

Alec McCrea

Evgeny Svechnikov

Joe Veleno

Standale (4787 Lake Michigan Dr.)

Filip Larsson

Gustav Lindstrom

Jarid Lukosevicius

Michael Rasmussen

Brad Thompson - Equipment manager

