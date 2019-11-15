Tip-A-Griffin Returns on November 18
November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser is back for its 13th edition on Monday, Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m., when team players, coaches and hockey staff will help serve tables at all six Uccello's Ristorante locations in West Michigan.
Griffins personnel will wear aprons that will be signed and auctioned off at the end of the event. Mascots Griff and Finn will make appearances at select locations.
Each of the six locations will feature a raffle with prizes that include a Griffins team-signed game-used stick, an autographed Dennis Cholowski Red Wings jersey and hockey gloves, an autographed Turner Elson Griffins jersey, plus other Griffins memorabilia and ticket packages, and various gifts from sponsors.
Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its previous 12 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $100,000 for various local charities.
Food and drink specials offered by Uccello's on Monday will include half off pasta with a drink purchase, $4 tall domestic drafts and $5 glasses of house wine.
The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (lineups subject to change):
Caledonia (8256 Broadmoor SE)
Oliwer Kaski
Matt Macdonald - Assistant coach
Brian Mahoney-Wilson - Goaltending development coach
Chase Pearson
Filip Zadina
Downtown Grand Rapids (122 Monroe Center St NW)
Joe Hicketts
Todd Krygier - Assistant coach
Calvin Pickard
Matt Puempel
Dominik Shine
Grand Rapids (2630 East Beltline SE)
Matt Ford
Mike Knuble - Assistant coach
Vili Saarijarvi
Ben Simon - Head coach
Chris Terry
Grandville (3940 Rivertown Pkwy. SW)
Josh Chapman - Athletic trainer
Turner Elson
Brian Lashoff
Moritz Seider
Dominic Turgeon
Rockford (19 N Main St.)
Charlie Kaser - Assistant equipment manager
Ryan Kuffner
Gregor MacLeod
Alec McCrea
Evgeny Svechnikov
Joe Veleno
Standale (4787 Lake Michigan Dr.)
Filip Larsson
Gustav Lindstrom
Jarid Lukosevicius
Michael Rasmussen
Brad Thompson - Equipment manager
