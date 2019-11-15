Capitals Recall Defender Tyler Lewington

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager, Brian MacLellan.

Lewington, 24, has skated in five games with the Capitals this season, posting 17 penalty minutes. He has played seven career NHL games, striking for a goal and an assist, while adding 24 penalty minutes. In just his second NHL game on Dec. 29, 2018, Lewington scored a Gordie Howe hat trick, recording his first career NHL goal, assist, and fight against the Ottawa Senators. The Alberta native was originally a 7th round selection of the Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Lewington has played in 241 career games with Hershey, collecting 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) and 501 penalty minutes. He made his lone appearance with the Bears in a 1-0 shootout loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. He has recorded over 120 penalty minutes in three consecutive seasons, and appeared in 65 games for Hershey last season, scoring 15 points (three goals, 12 assists). He's also played in 41 playoff games for the Bears, helping the team to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals

The Bears host the Charlotte Checkers this evening at 7 p.m. at Giant Center. It's ZooAmerica Night and there is a BOGO Kids Dippin' Dots offer. Tickets information is available at HersheyBears.com.

