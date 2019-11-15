Sabres Recall Asplund, Amerks Bring up Boomhower

November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has recalled forward Rasmus Asplund from the Rochester Americans. In a corresponding move, Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Shaw Boomhower from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Asplund, 21, earns his first recall of season to Buffalo after beginning the 2019-20 campaign with one goal and seven assists in 13 games for the Amerks. In 88 career contests with the Amerks, Asplund has posted 11 goals and 38 assists while also skating in three Calder Cup Playoff games.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Filipstad, Sweden native led all Amerk rookies with 31 assists in a career-high 75 games in his first season with the club. Additionally, his 41 points and 10 goals also topped all first-year skaters while being honored as the Amerks Rookie of the Year.

Prior to joining the Amerks last season, Asplund appeared in 170 games with Farjestad BK of the SweHL, amassing 62 points from 2014 to 2018. Additionally, he notched three assists in 17 postseason appearances.

Boomhower, 21, earns his first recall to Rochester after starting the 2019-20 campaign with two points (1+1) in 11 games in his second season with Cincinnati. In 37 career games with the Cyclones, Boomhower has accounted for four goals and five assists along with 124 penalty minutes. Additionally, he has registered 12 penalty minutes in four Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the Belleville, Ontario, native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between the Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67's, totaling 33 points (16+17) and 159 penalty minutes in 99 games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner also tallied five points (3+2) and 43 penalty minutes in 22 playoff contests.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.