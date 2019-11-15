P-Bruins Defeat Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jack Studnicka recorded two points (one goal, one assist) and also added a goal in the shootout as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-3 on Friday night.

Scott Conway scored his first career AHL goal in the victory, while Peter Cehlarik picked up two assists for his fifth multi-point game of the season.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We made it interesting. I thought, for the most part, we played a pretty solid game. We managed the puck well enough, got pucks behind them and were able to sustain some forecheck. They're a good team. They've got a structure and they stick to it, while making sure they don't give you a whole lot. That's obviously not the way we want to finish things, so we'll have to look at that and get better going into tomorrow."

SCOTT CONWAY - FIRST CAREER AHL GOAL

"We got what we came for. We would have liked to finish the game out earlier, but we got the two points and we'll take it.

"(The first goal) was a surreal feeling. It may not be the big leagues yet, but it's one step closer. It definitely felt really, really good."

- With a goal and an assist, Jack Studnicka recorded the first multi-point game of his season. He has scored three goals and added two assists for five points in his last five games.

STATS

- Robert Lantosi scored his fourth goal of the season and also scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

- Max Lagace recorded 35 saves on 38 shots. In his last four contests, he has stopped 133 of 139 shots for a .957 save percentage.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Hartford to take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 16 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

JACK STUDNICKA - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"I'm being used in a lot of situations right now and I'm just trying to play my game and contribute every night. I just want to contribute to wins on a nightly basis and work on getting better at the things I know I need to improve on."

