Monsters Pick up a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Americans

Cleveland Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell in a 3-2 loss to the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 8-6-1-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 18 points.

Zac Dalpe scored a shorthanded goal in the first period to give Cleveland the early lead, but Rochester answered with a pair of goals in the middle frame from Lawrence Pilut followed by Jean-Sebastien Dea on the power play. Ryan MacInnis notched the tying marker with just over a minute to play to give the Monsters a point in the standings, but Americans' Andrew Oglevie scored under a minute into the overtime to secure the win. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 20 shots in the overtime loss while Rochester backstop Jonas Johansson had 25 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 0 - 2

ROC 0 2 0 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 0/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

ROC 23 1/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks OT 20 3 5-2-1

ROC Johansson W 25 2 4-2-2

Cleveland Record: 8-6-1-1, 5th North Division

Rochester Record: 9-3-1-2, 1st North Division

Next Game:

The Monsters head to face the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Onondaga County War Memorial Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

