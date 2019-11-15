Monsters Pick up a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Americans
November 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell in a 3-2 loss to the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 8-6-1-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 18 points.
Zac Dalpe scored a shorthanded goal in the first period to give Cleveland the early lead, but Rochester answered with a pair of goals in the middle frame from Lawrence Pilut followed by Jean-Sebastien Dea on the power play. Ryan MacInnis notched the tying marker with just over a minute to play to give the Monsters a point in the standings, but Americans' Andrew Oglevie scored under a minute into the overtime to secure the win. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 20 shots in the overtime loss while Rochester backstop Jonas Johansson had 25 saves for the win.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 0 - 2
ROC 0 2 0 1 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 0/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
ROC 23 1/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks OT 20 3 5-2-1
ROC Johansson W 25 2 4-2-2
Cleveland Record: 8-6-1-1, 5th North Division
Rochester Record: 9-3-1-2, 1st North Division
Next Game:
The Monsters head to face the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Onondaga County War Memorial Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
