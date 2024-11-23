Moose Flip Script on Chicago

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (6-9-0-0) secured a 4-2 win over the Chicago Wolves (5-8-1-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Moose were coming off a 5-0 loss against the Wolves two days prior.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet in the first frame. The Moose outshot the Wolves 10-7, and generated numerous scoring chances through two power play opportunities, but weren't able to put one past Dustin Tokarski, who recorded 10 stops through the frame. Kaapo Kähkönen recorded seven saves.

Kevin Conley opened the scoring just over three minutes into the second period, going bar down to score his first goal in a Moose uniform and give Manitoba a 1-0 lead. Josiah Slavin evened the score for the Wolves 76 seconds later. Chicago's Noel Gunler scored a power play goal with a minute left in the frame to put Chicago up 2-1 heading to the third. Kähkönen made eight saves on 10 shots for Manitoba, and Tokarski went nine for 10 in the Chicago crease.

Brad Lambert tied the game for the Moose seven minutes into the third period, picking up his own rebound and tucking the puck around Tokarski to settle the score at 2-2. Dominic Toninato struck just 52 seconds later, putting one past the blocker of Tokarski to give Manitoba a 3-2 lead. Lambert secured the 4-2 win with an empty net goal, with two minutes left in the game. Kaapo Kähkönen made 25 saves in the Moose win, and Tokarski made 23 stops in the Wolves loss.

Quotable

Moose forward Brad Lambert (Click for full interview)

"We knew we were getting the chances, and eventually it was gonna go in. We just talked in the dressing room and said stick with it. If you're getting those chances every period, eventually it's gotta go in."

Statbook

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1A) has three assists through his past three games

Dominic Toninato (1G) has three points through his past three games (2G, 1A)

Mason Shaw (1A) has two assists through his past three games

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, Nov. 29 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the Hockey Fights Cancer game are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.