Reign Win Over Gulls, 4-1

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (8-7-0-0) scored twice in the final five minutes of the first period and never relinquished the lead on their way to a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls (4-11-1-1) in the opening contest of this season's SoCal Series on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

Glenn Gawdin led the way for Ontario with three assists against his former team, while Jack Studnicka and Jeff Malott each posted a goal and an assist and goaltender Erik Portillo turned out 33 of 34 shots to earn the win in between the pipes.

Date: November 23, 2024

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 2 0 2 4 SD 0 1 0 1

Shots PP ONT 29 0/5 SD 34 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Jack Studnicka (ONT)

2. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)

3. Roman Kinal (SD)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Oscar Dansk

