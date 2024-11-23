Silver Knights Defeated by Abbotsford Canucks, 7-1

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks, 7-1, on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nielsen opened the scoring for the Abbotsford Canucks midway through the opening frame. Mueller then doubled their lead to two with a power play goal just three minutes later. Forward Riley McKay made it a 2-1 game with an unassisted goal at 16:32 in the first. Abbotsford regained a two-goal lead with another power play goal from Wouters less than two minutes later.

Glover added another early in the first, extending the Canucks lead to three. Stevens scored with four minutes remaining in the second period to make it 5-1 Abbotsford. Klimovich then tallied the Canucks' fourth unanswered goal with less than two minutes left in the second.

Kudryavtsev scored Abbotsford's seventh goal of the night, his third point of the evening, at 5:40 in the third to secure a 7-1 win for the Canucks.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 6 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets

Friday, Nov. 29 | 7 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Saturday, Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 8 | 5 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off for a second time against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, November 23. Fans can watch on FloHockey, tune in on 1230 The Game, or get tickets here. The team will also celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Knight. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

