IceHogs Earn Point in OT Loss to Stars

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cedar Park, TX - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Texas Stars on the road 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night inside the H-E-B Center. The Hogs pick up five of a possible six points on the week against their Central Division rival.

Texas drew first blood on home ice with 5:31 to go in the 1st period. Jack Becker ripped a shot past IceHogs' goaltender Mitchell Weeks, converting off a three-on-two rush.

In the middle period, Rockford tied the game 1-1 thanks to Zach Sandford's first goal of the season. He banged in a rebound that got through Stars' goalie Magnus Hellberg.

The Stars responded just 19 seconds later, when Curtis McKenzie found free ice at the near circle and wired his shot far side for a 2-1 lead.

Rockford's offense pushed throughout the 3rd period but was forced to pull the goalie for the extra attacker in the final minutes. With just 29 second to go in regulation, Cole Guttman wristed in the tying 2-2 goal from the right side to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Cameron Hughes got loose down low and beat Mitchell Weeks to give Texas the extra point.

