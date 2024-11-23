Comets Win Again, Beat Americans 5-1

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Rochester, NY. - After their first victory of the season the previous night, the Utica Comets looked to ride a wave of momentum heading into Rochester as the team battled the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. As the Comets did in their previous game, they utilized the powerplay to shift the balance of the contest in their favor. With multiple goals on the man-advantage coupled by stellar goaltending from Nico Daws, the Comets secured a two-game win streak as they defeated their division rival, 5-1 on the road.

In the opening period, the Comets powerplay continued to be red hot as it carried over from the previous game against the Crunch. This time, it was Brian Halonen taking the pass from Xavier Parent and sliding it passed a sprawling Felix Sandstrom at 11:16 giving the Comets a 1-0 lead. The goal was Halonen's fifth of the season and it was also assisted by Seamus Casey

The second period brought an explosion of offense from the Comets and it started with Mike Hardman scoring his fourth goal of the season from Casey and Adam Beckman as he beat Sandstrom from the right side on a quick wrist shot. The Comets used the powerplay to extend their lead to 3-0 after a Halonen scored his second of the game on a one-timer and his seventh of the season set up by Simon Nemec at 9:56. The team would finally chase Sandstrom from the net after a Nathan Legare wrist shot from the right wing side for his second of the season at 15:24 from Topias Vilen.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets' captain, Ryan Schmelzer scored his second of the year off the post and in passed Michael Houser at 10:03. The goal was assisted by Colton White and Joe Gambardella who registered his first point of the season as the Comets grabbed a 5-0 lead. The Americans scored a late goal with 10 seconds left but the game was essentially all but over. The Comets had all the goals they need to skate away with a victory and their second win in as many games.

The Comets return home to the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, November 27th against the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM period. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.