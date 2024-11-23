Colorado Falls to Condors 2-1 in Overtime

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield forward Daniel D'Amato scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway with 1:00 remaining in overtime, as the Condors defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Friday. Forward Jake Wise netted the Eagles lone goal in the loss, while goaltender Trent Miner finished the night with 23 saves on 25 shots. Olivier Rodrigue claimed the win in net for Bakersfield, turning aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

The first period would see the Condors outshoot Colorado by a count of 10-9, with the Eagles slamming the door on the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes. The goaltenders would hold serve in the period and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

The scoring would open when Wise buried a wrister from the bottom of the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 7:39 mark of the second period.

Bakersfield would author an answer just 3:19 later when a Colorado turnover behind the net allowed forward Noah Philp to slam home a shot from the low slot, tying the game at 1-1.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would earn two opportunities on the man-advantage in the final frame but would come up dry on both. Despite outshooting the Condors 13-5 in the final 20 minutes of regulation, Colorado would not be able to find the back of the net and the game would shift to sudden-death overtime.

In the extra session, D'Amato would snag a loose puck in the Eagles zone before bolting down the ice on a breakaway and tucking a shot past Miner, giving Bakersfield the 2-1 victory.

Colorado finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, November 24th at 3:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

