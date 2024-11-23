McAllister, Driedger Step up in Shootout to Help Checkers Snap Skid

A hot start for Charlotte was whittled away in Bridgeport, but some clutch performances in the shootout pushed the Checkers back into the win column.

With the contest deadlocked at two after 65 minutes of play, the Checkers and Islanders moved on to a shootout, where the goalies would take center stage. The first three skaters that each side trotted out were turned aside, pushing things to the sudden-death portion of the shootout.

In the top of the fourth round Ryan McAllister entered the zone patiently and buried a quick shot through Magnus Hogberg's five hole to put Charlotte on the board. With a chance to secure the win on his shoulders, Chris Driedger came through for the visitors by shutting down Fredrik Karlstrom's attempt and putting an end to Charlotte's winless skid.

That shootout success came on the heels of the Checkers squandering a quick start to the tilt. Patrick Giles pulled off a slick finish for a shorthanded goal just 62 seconds into play, then Oliver Okuliar doubled that lead by banging home a loose puck minutes later. The Islanders would chip away at that two-goal advantage, however, getting on the board with two seconds left in the middle frame and then evening the score thanks to a third-period power-play strike from former Checker Julien Gauthier - setting the game on a course for the shootout.

Tonight snapped a four-game winless streak for Charlotte ... Each of Charlotte's last three games have gone beyond regulation ... This was the Checkers' first shootout win of the season. They are now 1-2 in the shootout and 1-1 in games ending in overtime ... Giles scored his fourth shorthanded goal as a Checker, moving into a tie for third on the franchise leaderboard ... John Leonard has assists in back-to-back games ... Driedger snapped a three-game winless streak and has earned at least one standings point in back-to-back games ... The Checkers are 4-0-0-0 against the Islanders this season and have earned a point in 14 consecutive games against Bridgeport ... MacKenzie Entwistle returned from injury and played in his first game since Oct. 13 ... Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, Zac Dalpe, Justin Sourdif, Jamie Armstrong, Mitch Vande Sompel, Marek Alscher and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte

