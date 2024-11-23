Wolf Pack's Winning Streak Snapped by Thunderbirds in 4-2 Defeat

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack outshot the Springfield Thunderbirds 33-23 in front of 6,349 fans at the XL Center on Saturday night. It would not be enough, however, as the Thunderbirds struck three times at five-on-five to take a 4-2 decision. The loss snapped the Wolf Pack's three-game overall winning streak and five-game winning streak on home ice.

Matthew Peca struck twice for the Thunderbirds, applying the dagger in the second period.

Dylan Garand made a nice save on Nikita Alexandrov down low, but the rebound fell into the Thunderbirds' possession. Leo Loof eventually gained possession and fired a cross-ice pass to Peca in the right-wing circle, who blasted home his seventh goal of the season.

Loof's assist was his second of the night and his fifth of the season, while Alexandrov picked up his seventh assist and 13 th point on the goal at 17:51 of period two.

Peca opened the scoring for the visitors 8:51 into the hockey game, burying his sixth goal of the season from the right-wing circle. Tyler Tucker set up Peca from the left-wing side, allowing the Thunderbirds' captain to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games.

The Wolf Pack settled the game down and controlled a majority of the play for the remainder of the period. They finally solved Colten Ellis at 19:00, as Matt Rempe tipped home his second goal of the season. Adam Sýkora fired a puck from the right-wing boards that Rempe tipped in front on the Wolf Pack's 14 th shot of the period.

The helper extended Sýkora's assist streak to three games.

Just 13 seconds later, however, Marcus Sylvegard restored the lead for the Thunderbirds. His seventh goal of the season came at 19:13 as he took a pass from Loof in the right-wing circle and snapped a shot by a diving Garand.

With the tally, Sylvegard took over the team lead in goals.

Each team had two power play chances in the middle stanza, but both penalty killing units came up big with four total kills.

After some good pressure from the Wolf Pack, the Thunderbirds extended the lead to 3-1 with Peca's goal at 17:51 following a defensive zone breakdown.

Brett Berard brought the Wolf Pack within a goal at 5:49 of the third period, blasting home his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Casey Fitzgerald maintained the zone with a keep-in with his right glove at the right-wing point. Eventually, he fed Berard back at the right-wing point, who stepped into a shot that breezed by Ellis.

The Wolf Pack pressed hard to find the equalizer, but Ellis turned aside nine shots in the final period to preserve the fourth straight victory for the Thunderbirds.

