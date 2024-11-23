IceHogs Look to Sweep Series with Texas

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Austin, Tx - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their three game set with the Texas Stars tonight at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Rockford is looking to sweep the Stars following a 2-1 win last night.

Commesso Shuts The Door- IceHogs goalie Drew Commesso shut down the league's top scoring offense Friday night. The 22-year-old netminder posted a 27 save outing in the IceHogs sixth win of the season. Commesso now has three wins this season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 6-8-0-0, 12 pts (5th Central Division)

Texas: 8-6-0-0, 16 pts (3rd Central Division)

Quick Start- Both IceHogs' goals Friday night came in the opening period. Frank Nazar opened the scoring for Rockford at 5:41 of the first frame. Nazar has tallied eight points in his last five games. Gerry Mayhew gave Rockford a two goal lead in the first period. The 2019 AHL All-Star has three goals in his first nine games with Rockford.

Shut Down Defense- The Texas Stars came into last night's game averaging the most goals scored per game but could not find the tying goal. Rockford limited Texas to just nine shots in the third period. Rockford has held the Stars' offense under three goals in the first two games in the three game set.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Friday, November 29th when the Hogs host the Wolves for the next "Screw City Night". The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the first installment of the "Local Artist Hat Series" as a giveaway Click here for tickets.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m. W 2-1

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

