Silver Knights Held Scoreless by Abbotsford
November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks by a score of 2-0 on Saturday, November 23 at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless opening frame, Abbotsford's Jonathan Lekkerimaki put the first point on the board 10 minutes into the second period. Tristen Nielsen then increased the Canucks lead on a power play goal with 90-seconds left in the period.
The third period ended without either team finding the back of the net, locking in the final score of 2-0.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 29 | 7 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Saturday, Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 8 | 5 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets
Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will hit the road for a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles on November 29 at 7 p.m. and November 30 at 4 p.m. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune into 1230 The Game.
