Silver Knights Held Scoreless by Abbotsford

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks by a score of 2-0 on Saturday, November 23 at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless opening frame, Abbotsford's Jonathan Lekkerimaki put the first point on the board 10 minutes into the second period. Tristen Nielsen then increased the Canucks lead on a power play goal with 90-seconds left in the period.

The third period ended without either team finding the back of the net, locking in the final score of 2-0.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 29 | 7 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Saturday, Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 8 | 5 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will hit the road for a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles on November 29 at 7 p.m. and November 30 at 4 p.m. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune into 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.