Monsters Win Streak Continues After 4-1 Win over Admirals

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-4-0-1 and currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings. The Monsters extended their win streak to seven games and are one victory away from tying the longest in franchise history.

Following a scoreless first period, Justin Pearson notched a tally at 12:55 of the middle frame off feeds from Jake Gaudet and Max McCue. Trey Fix-Wolansky doubled the lead with a marker at 17:13 assisted by Denton Mateychuk and Gavin Brindley sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 2-0. The Monsters added two more goals in the third period from Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm at 1:48 with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Brindley followed by Mikael Pyyhtia at 8:46 assisted by Rocco Grimaldi. Milwaukee's Kyle Marino spoiled the shutout bid with a marker at 17:21, but Cleveland held on securing the 4-1 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Matthew Murray stopped 25 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host the Milwaukee Admirals for a noon puck drop on Sunday, November 24, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43, Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 2 - - 4

MIL 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/5 6/6 17 min / 7 inf

MIL 27 0/6 5/5 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 26 1 6-3-1

MIL Murray L 25 4 5-2-1

Cleveland Record: 11-4-0-1, 2nd North Division

Milwaukee Record: 9-4-0-1, 2nd Central Division

