Monsters Win Streak Continues After 4-1 Win over Admirals
November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-4-0-1 and currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings. The Monsters extended their win streak to seven games and are one victory away from tying the longest in franchise history.
Following a scoreless first period, Justin Pearson notched a tally at 12:55 of the middle frame off feeds from Jake Gaudet and Max McCue. Trey Fix-Wolansky doubled the lead with a marker at 17:13 assisted by Denton Mateychuk and Gavin Brindley sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 2-0. The Monsters added two more goals in the third period from Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm at 1:48 with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Brindley followed by Mikael Pyyhtia at 8:46 assisted by Rocco Grimaldi. Milwaukee's Kyle Marino spoiled the shutout bid with a marker at 17:21, but Cleveland held on securing the 4-1 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Matthew Murray stopped 25 shots in defeat.
The Monsters host the Milwaukee Admirals for a noon puck drop on Sunday, November 24, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43, Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 2 - - 4
MIL 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 0/5 6/6 17 min / 7 inf
MIL 27 0/6 5/5 15 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 26 1 6-3-1
MIL Murray L 25 4 5-2-1
Cleveland Record: 11-4-0-1, 2nd North Division
Milwaukee Record: 9-4-0-1, 2nd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point But Bruins Prevail in OT - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Merkulov's Overtime Goal Lifts P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Tripped Up By Comets - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack's Winning Streak Snapped by Thunderbirds in 4-2 Defeat - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Win Streak Continues After 4-1 Win over Admirals - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Can't Scare off Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Peca Nets Pair; T-Birds Win 4th Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Win Again, Beat Americans 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Moose Flip Script on Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Barracuda Muted by Marlies 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Downed by Moose 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners (7-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-4-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anthony Richard Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kings Recall Copley, Loan Portillo to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Battle Thunderbirds on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Host Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall Case McCarthy from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Sweep Series with Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeated by Abbotsford Canucks, 7-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds' Point Streak Moves to Seven with Overtime Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners' Captains Lead the Way in 5-3 Victory Over Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Take Their First Game Against The Henderson Silver Knights, 7-1. - Abbotsford Canucks
- D'Amato Is the Hero as Condors Win 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Falls to Condors 2-1 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Win Streak Continues After 4-1 Win over Admirals
- Monsters Announce Musical Additions to Emo Night and WGAR Country Music Night
- Blue Jackets Loan D-Man David Jiricek, Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Monsters Complete Comeback to Win 4-3 in Providence