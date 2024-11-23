Stars Shine in Overtime
November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, emerged victorious in a tight 3-2 overtime battle with the Rockford IceHogs Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Cameron Hughes delivered the overtime heroics for the Stars, when he pulled the puck through his legs and lifted a shot into the top of the net two minutes into the extra frame.
The Stars grabbed their first lead of the weekend just under fifteen minutes into the contest, thanks to a Jack Becker goal over the top right shoulder of goaltender Mitchell Weeks. Texas carried the one-goal lead into the first intermission.
The second period saw neither team score until Zach Sanford picked up a bouncing puck in front of the net to tie the game for Rockford with 1:17 left. Less than 20 seconds later, Texas Captain Curtis McKenzie answered with a goal in his 700th professional game. McKenzie's goal gave the Stars a 2-1 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Rockford's Cole Guttman scored in the final thirty seconds of the game with the goalie pulled, sending the game to overtime after an otherwise scoreless third period. Hughes' goal sealed the Stars' second overtime victory of the season and the team's fifth win in their last six home games. Magnus Hellberg finished the contest with 27 saves and stayed unbeaten (6-0-0) at home. Weeks stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced in the loss for the IceHogs.
The Stars next head out on a six-game road trip that starts next Friday at 9:00 p.m. CST in Ontario against the Reign at Toyota Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
