Islanders Host Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (4-10-1-1) host the Charlotte Checkers (7-4-1-2) in their annual 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. as the Islanders return from a three-game road trip through Pennsylvania. Bridgeport went 2-1-0-0 on the trip, but suffered a 5-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza last night. Tonight is the middle contest of a 'three-games-in-three-days' series, which concludes tomorrow afternoon in Hartford (4 p.m.).

'HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER'

The first 2,000 fans will receive a lavender rally towel and light-up bracelet when doors open at 6 p.m. All fans will also have the opportunity to fill out an 'I Fight For' sign and display it during the game to show support for survivors and those battling. Tickets are available here or by visiting the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

ISLANDERS VS. CHECKERS

Tonight's game is the fourth of eight meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the second of four at Total Mortgage Arena. Charlotte has won each of the first three contests in regulation, including a two-game sweep in North Carolina on Oct. 25-26. The Islanders also dropped a 3-0 decision at home in their second game of the season on Oct. 13th. Checkers forward Rasmus Asplund had two goals that day, and has three goals and one assist against the Islanders this season. Overall, Charlotte has recorded points in 13 consecutive meetings dating back to March, 2023.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers are on a four-game losing streak (0-2-1-1) as they wrap up a five-game road trip tonight. Just 24 hours ago, leading scorer Kyle Criscuolo scored twice and Charlotte went 2-for-4 on the power play in a 4-3 overtime setback in Springfield. Veteran defenseman Trevor Carrick collected his team-best 11th assist, while former Islander Ken Appleby (3-2-1) made 17 saves in his sixth appearance. Aidan McDonough pocketed two assists, and his 10 goals on the season are tied for third in the AHL. The Florida Panthers affiliate sits fourth in the Atlantic Division with 17 points in 14 games.

PLAYING CHECKERS

Brian Pinho (2g), Sam Bolduc (2a), and Chris Terry (2a) all have multiple points against the Checkers this season. Pinho, who scored once in both games in North Carolina last month, has 17 points (7g, 10a) in 32 career games against Charlotte. His 10 goals overall this season share third in the AHL. Terry, a former Checker, has 27 points (8g, 19a) in 23 career games against Charlotte. The AHL's active all-time leader in goals and points, Terry has recorded at least one point against 38 teams during his illustrious career.

HELGESON RETURNS

The Islanders announced Monday that former captain Seth Helgeson has returned to the club on a PTO. The 34-year-old is Bridgeport's all-time leader in games played. The veteran defenseman made 447 appearances with the team over the past seven seasons, recording 60 points (9g, 51a) and 685 minutes. Helgeson was Bridgeport's captain each of the past four seasons, and served as an alternate during his first three years with the organization from 2017-20. He did not play last night.

QUICK HITS

Rick Kowalsky was behind the bench for his 700th game as an AHL head coach last night...Bridgeport's penalty kill is 11-for-11 over its last four games... Brian Pinho's 10 goals are tied for third in the AHL and his three shorthanded goals continue to lead the league... His 16 points lead the Islanders and share 11th in the AHL... Chris Terry's 13 assists rank fourth in the league... Sam Bolduc's 37 shots rank eighth among AHL defensemen... All four of Bridgeport's wins this season have come when scoring first, not allowing a power-play goal, and outshooting the opponent.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (7-8-5): Last: 2-1 L at Detroit, Thursday -- Tonight vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (6-8-0-0): Last: 5-2 L at Maine, Wednesday -- Tonight vs. Trois-Rivières, 6:05 p.m. ET

