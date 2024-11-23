Kings Recall Copley, Loan Portillo to Ontario

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Saturday that goaltender Pheonix Copley has been recalled to Los Angeles, while netminder Erik Portillo was loaned to Ontario.

Copley, 32, has a record of 4-3-0 with the Reign in seven AHL appearances this season. The North Pole, AK native previously appeared in eight games with the Kings during 2023-24, as well as 37 contests for LA in 2022-23 when he went 24-6-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a 0.903 save percentage.

Now in his 11th pro season, Copley joined the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, after spending eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 77 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Portillo, 24, was with the Kings for the past week after he was recalled on Nov. 15. The second-year netminder has a 3-2-0 record with Ontario in five appearances this season after going 24-11-3 in 39 games as a rookie during 2023-24. Portillo also saw action in eight playoff games with the Reign during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, earning a 5-3 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and a 0.916 save percentage.

Ontario returns to the ice tonight in San Diego to face the Gulls inside Pechanga Arena beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.