Kings Recall Copley, Loan Portillo to Ontario
November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Saturday that goaltender Pheonix Copley has been recalled to Los Angeles, while netminder Erik Portillo was loaned to Ontario.
Copley, 32, has a record of 4-3-0 with the Reign in seven AHL appearances this season. The North Pole, AK native previously appeared in eight games with the Kings during 2023-24, as well as 37 contests for LA in 2022-23 when he went 24-6-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a 0.903 save percentage.
Now in his 11th pro season, Copley joined the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, after spending eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 77 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%.
Portillo, 24, was with the Kings for the past week after he was recalled on Nov. 15. The second-year netminder has a 3-2-0 record with Ontario in five appearances this season after going 24-11-3 in 39 games as a rookie during 2023-24. Portillo also saw action in eight playoff games with the Reign during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, earning a 5-3 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and a 0.916 save percentage.
Ontario returns to the ice tonight in San Diego to face the Gulls inside Pechanga Arena beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
