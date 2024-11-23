The Canucks Shut Out The Henderson Silver Knights In A 2-0 Victory

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks went head-to-head with Henderson Silver Knights again tonight after a massive offensive victory yesterday.

Changes to the goaltenders on both ends of the ice, Nikita Tolopilo started in net for the Canucks, taking on Akira Schmid for the Silver Knights.

It appeared to be an otherwise identical roster for the Canucks tonight, with Jonathan Lekkerimäki lining up next to Tristen Nielsen and Nils Åman. Ty Mueller continued to center Carsen Twarynski and Danila Klimovich, followed by Nate Smith, Chase Wouters, and Dino Kambeitz. Ty Glover and Cooper Walker bookended John Stevens once again, to round out the offence.

The same defensive pairings also saw Guillaume Brisebois and Cole McWard together, followed by Kirill Kudryavtsev and Jett Woo, and Elias Pettersson with Mark Friedman.

Not much action in the first period other than a pair of penalties dealt to each team. The Canucks did a great job at limiting the Silver Knights chances, holding them to just five shots on net, but despite outshooting them, they were unable to capitalize this period themselves. The teams would head back to the room scoreless.

Heading into the next 20 minutes, both teams were looking to get on the scoreboard first. The Canucks doing a great job once again at limiting the Silver Knights's chances, holding them to just another five shots this period. Henderson also got called for a few penalties before the halfway mark, meaning they would be down a man for 4 minutes out of the first 10. An unbelievable play from Jonathan Lekkerimäki in the neutral zone would lead to the Canucks first goal of the game. Lekkerimäki pickpocketed Brendan Brisson mid-ice and headed on a breakaway the other direction, stick-handling his way to the first goal of the game. Another penalty to the Silver Knights would foreshadow their deficit growing larger when Tristen Nielsen would quickly shoot the puck to the back of their net, giving the Canucks a 2-0 lead heading into the third period.

Tensions rose, sticks were held, and six penalties were dealt in the final frame. The Canucks on the man advantage for most of it, couldn't muster up another goal before the end of the game. With the time running out, the Silver Knights hoped to get on the board, so they pulled their goalie for the man advantage late in the third. Unfortunately, a last-minute penalty meant they would be out a goaltender, playing 5 on 5 hockey. Nikita Tolopilo was able to hold on until the buzzer sounded and secured his first AHL Career Shutout!

The Canucks took this one 2-0, to sweep this series against Henderson for their third straight win on the road. They will return to Bakersfield on Tuesday, before heading to San Jose to close out their six-game road trip.

