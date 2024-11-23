Wolves Downed by Moose 4-2

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves continued their three-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday in Winnipeg.

Josiah Slavin and Noel Gunler scored but the Wolves coughed up a third-period lead and settled for a split of the two-game set against the Moose. The loss ended Chicago's two-game winning streak.

After a scoreless first period, the Moose took the lead early in the second when Kevin Conley found the back of the net following an odd-man rush into the Chicago zone. The goal snapped the shutout streak of Wolves goaltender Dustin Tokarski at 142 minutes, 53 seconds since joining the team on a Professional Tryout Contract on Nov. 2.

The Wolves answered 1:16 later when they scored off an odd-man rush of their own. Slavin hit Ryan Suzuki with a pass and then banged home a rebound of his teammate's shot for the captain's fourth goal of the season.

Gunler extended his goal-scoring streak to three games when the forward cashed in on the power play late in the second. Gunler gathered a pass from Juha Jaaska and wired a wrist shot from the right dot that sailed over the shoulder of Moose netminder Kaapo Khakonen. Jaaska and Domenick Fensore recorded assists on Gunler's fourth goal of the season. It marked the fourth game in a row the Wolves scored with a man advantage.

Brad Lambert scored for the Moose midway through the third to even things at 2-2 and Dominic Toninato tallied :52 later to seize the lead.

Manitoba capped the scoring with an empty-net goal by Lambert.

Tokarski (23 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Kahkonen (25 saves) earned the win for the Moose.

Chicago fell to 5-8-1-0 on the season while Manitoba moved to 6-9-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).

