Merkulov's Overtime Goal Lifts P-Bruins Past Phantoms
November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Georgii Merkulov netted the game-winning goal 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Tufte recorded his fourth goal of the season, tying the game in the second frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 22 saves in the victory.
How It Happened Ethan Samson hammered a one-timer from the left circle into the upper-right corner of the net for a power play goal, giving the Phantoms a 1-0 lead 4:43 into the game. Lettieri danced through a defender inside the right circle and cut to the crease before dropping a pass behind for Tufte, who fired the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 3:51 into the second period. Michael Callahan received a secondary assist. 55 seconds into overtime, Ian Mitchell sprung Merkulov on a breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped the puck into the net, giving the P-Bruins the win.
Stats Merkulov extended his point streak to seven games. He has nine total points in that span. DiPietro stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2. The Providence Bruins improve to 8-7-2-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Utica Comets on Wednesday, November 27 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Bears Cap Road Trip with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Earn Point in OT Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- McAllister, Driedger Step up in Shootout to Help Checkers Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Edge Islanders, 3-2, in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Hershey Bears, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point But Bruins Prevail in OT - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Merkulov's Overtime Goal Lifts P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Tripped Up By Comets - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack's Winning Streak Snapped by Thunderbirds in 4-2 Defeat - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Win Streak Continues After 4-1 Win over Admirals - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Can't Scare off Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Peca Nets Pair; T-Birds Win 4th Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Win Again, Beat Americans 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Moose Flip Script on Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Barracuda Muted by Marlies 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Downed by Moose 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners (7-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-4-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anthony Richard Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kings Recall Copley, Loan Portillo to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Battle Thunderbirds on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Host Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall Case McCarthy from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Sweep Series with Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeated by Abbotsford Canucks, 7-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds' Point Streak Moves to Seven with Overtime Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners' Captains Lead the Way in 5-3 Victory Over Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Take Their First Game Against The Henderson Silver Knights, 7-1. - Abbotsford Canucks
- D'Amato Is the Hero as Condors Win 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Falls to Condors 2-1 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.