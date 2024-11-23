Merkulov's Overtime Goal Lifts P-Bruins Past Phantoms

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Georgii Merkulov netted the game-winning goal 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Tufte recorded his fourth goal of the season, tying the game in the second frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 22 saves in the victory.

How It Happened Ethan Samson hammered a one-timer from the left circle into the upper-right corner of the net for a power play goal, giving the Phantoms a 1-0 lead 4:43 into the game. Lettieri danced through a defender inside the right circle and cut to the crease before dropping a pass behind for Tufte, who fired the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 3:51 into the second period. Michael Callahan received a secondary assist. 55 seconds into overtime, Ian Mitchell sprung Merkulov on a breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped the puck into the net, giving the P-Bruins the win.

Stats Merkulov extended his point streak to seven games. He has nine total points in that span. DiPietro stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2. The Providence Bruins improve to 8-7-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Utica Comets on Wednesday, November 27 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.