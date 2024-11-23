Anthony Richard Returned to Phantoms

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Anthony Richard has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In additional transactions earlier this week, the Phantoms have loaned forwards Sawyer Boulton and Mason Primeau to the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have recalled defenseman Sam Sedley from Reading.

Richard, 27, has played in seven games with Lehigh Valley scoring four goals with five assists for nine points with his most recent game coming on November 2 at Springfield when he scored one goal with two assists.

He played in seven games with the Flyers on his recall scoring 2-4-6 including a four-game point streak from November 9 through November 16. Richard has played in 31 career NHL games with Nashville, Boston, Montreal and Philadelphia scoring 6-8-14.

The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native was leading the Phantoms in scoring at the time of his recall and carries a five-game point streak back to the Phantoms having scored 3-4-7 since October 25. Richard scored 25 goals for Providence last year and 30 goals for Laval the season before that. In 488 career AHL games, Richard has over 300 points on 148 goals and 161 assists for 309 points in a career that has included stints with Milwaukee, Syracuse, Chicago, Laval, Providence and Lehigh Valley.

Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in four games with the Phantoms and one game with Reading. The 6'0" prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

Primeau, 23, is a 6'6" center with a lefty shot from Toronto, ON. He was injured in the preseason and has yet to play a game in 2024-25. Last year with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, Primeau scored two goals with four assists for six points in 44 games. He has played in 133 career AHL games with Henderson scoring 10-18-28. Mason Primeau is the son of former NHL veteran Wayne Primeau who played 774 career NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Boston, Calgary, and Toronto and is the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau who played six seasons for Philadelphia from 1999-2006.

Sedley, 21, is a 6'0" right-handed blueliner from Stratford, ON who has played in 17 games with the Reading Royals scoring one goal with nine assists. He scored his first career pro goal on November 9 against the Indy Fuel. Sedley played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL for four seasons where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points on 21 goals with 147 assists in 236 career games. Last year with Owen Sound, Sedley racked up career highs with nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points.

