Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners (7-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-4-1-0)

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #38 Tyler Spott

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #54 Anthony Caruso

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Tucson Roadrunners look to complete the sweep and tally its third consecutive win in Saturday's matchup against the Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Arena. In Friday's 5-3 victory over Calgary, defenseman Robbie Russo and forwards Andrew Agozzino and Josh Doan had their second two-point games of the season. Forward Kailer Yamamoto notched his third and second straight multi-point game to extend his point streak to three games. Captain Austin Poganski also registered a point for the second game in a row for the first time this season after scoring his first goal of the year.

In goal, netminder Matthew Villalta made 19 stops on Friday and is seeking his first winning streak of the season if he starts on Saturday. He has yet to start in back-to-back games, and the Roadrunners could turn to goalie newcomer Dylan Wells, who is looking to make his season debut. He joined the team on Wednesday after getting called up from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Three things: The Roadrunners served the league-leading Wranglers its first regulation road loss of the season on Friday. Now, Tucson hopes to become the first team to beat Calgary two times in a row. The Wranglers have dropped just one away game - in overtime against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday - and have yet to lose two consecutive games. The Wranglers started goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew on Friday, but Tucson will likely face Calgary's top netminder, Devin Cooley, in game two. Cooley has been one of the best goalies in the AHL this year. He outpaces the league in wins (10), saves (357), and games played (13), while ranking second in save percentage (.947) and goals against average (1.63).

After enduring a three-game skid in the middle of the month, the Roadrunners have gradually built momentum over the past week. Winners of two straight, Tucson seeks its second sweep of the season and second sweep of a division opponent on Saturday. The Roadrunners have split four of its five series against Pacific rivals, with the team's lone sweep coming against Bakersfield in late October. A victory on Saturday would also get the Roadrunners over .500 for the second time this season and first since its 5-2 win over the San Diego Gulls on Nov. 9. Defeating Calgary on Saturday would also give Tucson its first three-game winning streak.

Defenseman Robbie Russo was one of four Roadrunners to tally two points against the Wranglers on Friday. He has nine assists on the year after notching two more against Calgary. One set up Agozzino's power-play goal in the third period. Five of Russo's nine points have come on the man advantage, tying him with forward Egor Sokolov for the most power-play points on the team. The 10-year pro leads Roadrunners defenseman in points and ranks third on the team in points behind Agozzino (11) and Sokolov (16).

What's the word?

"It's nice to put two wins in a row together. We haven't done that in a little while. It was really important, especially against a team like Calgary. It's important for our guys to understand that we can, and tonight, we really had the right mind and spirit and played the right way."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on Friday's win against Calgary.

Number to Know:

3 - Assistant captain Ben McCartney has three points in the last four games from two goals and one assist. He had one goal in Friday's contest, scoring the team's first short-handed goal of the season on a breakaway in the second period. The Roadrunners are 2-1 in games when McCartney finds the back of the net.

Latest Transactions: None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

