Barracuda Muted by Marlies 3-0
November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Toronto, ON - In the first-ever meeting versus the Toronto Marlies (10-1-2-2), the San Jose Barracuda (9-6-0-0) were shutout 3-0 on Saturday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. It was the first time this season in which the Barracuda were held scoreless as the Marlies improved to 8-0-0-1 at home.
In the first, the Barracuda were doubled in shots 16-8 and would give up the game's first goal when Sam Stevens (1) drove the net and directed in a Logan Shaw pass on the backhand at 14:28 for his first in the AHL.
The Marlies would make it 2-0 in the second when Roni Hirvonen (3) centered a pass that bounced off Barracuda defenseman Ethan Frisch and in at 10:23.
In the final 20 minutes, the Barracuda outshot the Marlies 8-3 but Ryan Tverberg (1) put it away with an empty-netter at 19:08.
Artur Akhtyamov made 23 saves for Toronto en-route to his second shutout of the year.
The Barracuda and Marlies will run it back on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Coliseum before the team returns to Tech CU Arena on Friday, Nov. 29 to face the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Amerks Tripped Up By Comets - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack's Winning Streak Snapped by Thunderbirds in 4-2 Defeat - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Win Streak Continues After 4-1 Win over Admirals - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Can't Scare off Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Peca Nets Pair; T-Birds Win 4th Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Win Again, Beat Americans 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Moose Flip Script on Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Barracuda Muted by Marlies 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Downed by Moose 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners (7-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-4-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anthony Richard Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kings Recall Copley, Loan Portillo to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Battle Thunderbirds on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Host Checkers on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall Case McCarthy from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Look to Sweep Series with Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeated by Abbotsford Canucks, 7-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds' Point Streak Moves to Seven with Overtime Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners' Captains Lead the Way in 5-3 Victory Over Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Take Their First Game Against The Henderson Silver Knights, 7-1. - Abbotsford Canucks
- D'Amato Is the Hero as Condors Win 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Falls to Condors 2-1 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.