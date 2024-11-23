Barracuda Muted by Marlies 3-0

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Toronto, ON - In the first-ever meeting versus the Toronto Marlies (10-1-2-2), the San Jose Barracuda (9-6-0-0) were shutout 3-0 on Saturday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. It was the first time this season in which the Barracuda were held scoreless as the Marlies improved to 8-0-0-1 at home.

In the first, the Barracuda were doubled in shots 16-8 and would give up the game's first goal when Sam Stevens (1) drove the net and directed in a Logan Shaw pass on the backhand at 14:28 for his first in the AHL.

The Marlies would make it 2-0 in the second when Roni Hirvonen (3) centered a pass that bounced off Barracuda defenseman Ethan Frisch and in at 10:23.

In the final 20 minutes, the Barracuda outshot the Marlies 8-3 but Ryan Tverberg (1) put it away with an empty-netter at 19:08.

Artur Akhtyamov made 23 saves for Toronto en-route to his second shutout of the year.

The Barracuda and Marlies will run it back on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Coliseum before the team returns to Tech CU Arena on Friday, Nov. 29 to face the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.