Firebirds' Point Streak Moves to Seven with Overtime Win Over Gulls

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated to the San Diego Gulls in overtime on Friday night by the final score of 3-2. The Firebirds' now have points in seven straight games moving their record to 9-5-0-1. Eduard Sale, Jani Nyman, and Gustav Olofsson each scored in the victory in front of 7,437 at Acrisure Arena.

QUICK NOTES

Sacha Pastujov scored twice for San Diego in the opening period and gave the Gulls a 2-0 lead despite his team being outshot 11-8.

Coachella Valley cut the San Diego lead in half at 15:33 of the second period. Ryan Winterton pulled the pull off the boards and found Eduard Sale in front for his fourth of the season.

The Firebirds tied the game in the third period on a powerplay goal from Jani Nyman. The strike was Nyman's fourth of the season and assists belonged to Sale and Cale Fleury.

Coachella Valley killed two powerplays in the third period including a double-minor for high-sticking on Mitchell Stephens and a Luke Henman tripping penalty inside the game's final 2:30.

After regulation ended, the Firebirds began overtime with 50 seconds of powerplay time. Shortly after the man-advantage expired, Jagger Firkus made a strong move in front of the net and rolled the puck through the crease, tapped home by Gustav Olofsson to win the game for Coachella Valley.

The overtime point extended the team's point streak to seven straight and the win moved them to a 9-5-0-1 record.

The Firebirds trailed 2-0 and battled back for a 3-2 victory.

Nikke Kokko made 18 saves on 19 shots to move to 6-0-0-0 on the season.

Coachella Valley outshot San Diego 40-20.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished 1-for-2 and the penalty kill finished 4-for-4.

The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games in Tucson on Tuesday, November 26th and Wednesday, November 27th against the Roadrunners. Puck drop is set for 5:30pm PT.

