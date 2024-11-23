Amerks Tripped Up By Comets

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (8-5-3-0) scored in the final seconds of regulation to avoid a shutout but were unable to generate much else offensively in a 5-1 loss to the intrastate rival Utica Comets (2-10-1-2) Saturday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the loss, Rochester has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 13 games dating back to Oct. 23. Additionally, the Amerks boast a 3-1-0-0 record through the first four games of the season-series with Utica and own a 13-10-1-0 mark at home against the Comets over the past five seasons.

Forward Brendan Warren notched his second goal in his last four games for the Amerks while Josh Dunne and Graham Slaggert added assists on the late third-period tally. Dating back to the 2023-24 campaign, Warren has scored four times in eight games against Utica. Dunne has earned a pair of assists in his last three games while Slaggert has produced four points (1+3) over his last five home contests.

Netminders Felix Sandström (3-3-0) and Michael Houser (4-3-1) made their seventh and 10th appearances of the campaign, respectively, as they split the goaltending duties. Sandström, who drew the start, suffered his first regulation defeat since Oct. 18.

FIRST PERIOD

After not generating a shot for the first eight minutes of the contest, Utica gained the first power-play at the 10:12 mark of the frame as Rochester was called for a holding infraction.

On the man-advantage, the Comets were held in check for the first minute of possession in the offensive zone. Seamus Casey, who finished with two assists on the night, carried the puck up the ice before sending it down the right wall for Xavier Parent to tap to the right point. After Casey and Adam Beckman exchanged passes, the young defenseman handed it to Parent and the latter centered it for Brian Halonen to break the scoreless game with 8:44 left in the stanza.

While Rochester had a 10-6 shot-advantage, they trailed going into the dressing room after the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

The Amerks had their best chance of the contest to get on the board when Slaggert picked up a loose puck by the Comets bench. The forward sped into the offensive zone while shorthanded but was denied while attempting to hold off a backcheck five minutes into the frame.

Utica used the momentum from a Nico Daws save, scoring twice nearly three minutes apart on goals from Mike Hardman and Halonen's second as they both beat Sandström on the blocker side at the 6:59 and 9:56 marks, respectively.

The Comets, already ahead by a 3-0 score, ultimately put an end to Sandström's night as Topias Vilen provided an outlet feed for Nathan Légaré to finish off from the right circle while in-transition.

THIRD PERIOD

Carrying a four-goal cushion midway through final period, Buffalo native Ryan Schmelzer finished off a feed from Joseph Gambardella and Colton White to complete the scoring for the Comets with his second of the season.

In the dying seconds of regulation, after receiving a pass just out in front of Daws, Warren spoiled the Utica netminder's shutout bid as he converted from the top of the crease with 11 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

Rochester continues its four-game homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 27 with a pre-Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cleveland Monsters at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

UTC: B. Halonen (6, 7), M. Hardman (4 - GWG), N. Légaré (2), R. Schmelzer (2)

ROC: B. Warren (3)

Goaltenders

UTC: N. Daws - 35/36 (W)

ROC: F. Sandström - 11/15 (L) | M. Houser - 12/13 (ND)

Shots

UTC: 36

ROC: 28

Special Teams

UTC: PP (2/4) | PK (1/1)

ROC: PP (0/1) | PK (2/4)

Three Stars:

1. UTC - N. Daws

2. UTC - B. Halonen

3. UTC - S. Casey

