The Abbotsford Canucks Take Their First Game Against The Henderson Silver Knights, 7-1.

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks continued their road trip, kicking off game two, and their first matchup against the Henderson Silver Knights this season.

Ty Young got his third consecutive start for the Canucks, taking on Jesper Vikman at the opposing end.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki rejoined the group down in Henderson after playing in his first NHL games and notching his first NHL goal with the big club. He lined up next to Tristen Nielsen and Nils Åman tonight. Ty Mueller centered Carsen Twarynski and Danila Klimovich, followed by Nate Smith, Chase Wouters, and Dino Kambeitz. The final forwards remain unchanged from the last few games, consisting of Ty Glover, John Stevens, and Cooper Walker.

A mix-up to the blue liners, as Guillaume Brisebois and Cole McWard paired up, followed by Kirill Kudryavtsev and Jett Woo. Elias Pettersson drew back into the lineup following his stint with the big club and lined up next to Mark Friedman, who also returned tonight after an injury a few weeks back.

The first period was a big one, despite starting in the hands of the Silver Knights. Henderson looked strong for the first few minutes, registering a few chances on net, but a shot from Tristen Nielsen created a shift in momentum. Nielsen ripped one from the left-wing boards, going straight into the Silver Knight's net for his second of the season, putting the Canucks up 1-0, halfway through the first. Just 2 minutes later, a penalty called on Henderson, left room for Ty Mueller to rip one top shelf, to extend the Canucks lead by 2. A few minutes later, Riley McKay would be the one to cut the lead in half when he snuck one past Ty Young. Nothing to fret over for Canucks fans, because Captain Chase Wouters answered right back, capitalizing on the powerplay, scoring the Canucks third goal of the game. Abbotsford would head to the dressing room, up 3-1, outshooting the Silver Knights 17-17 after the first twenty minutes of play.

The second period saw even more explosion for the Canucks offense. Just under halfway through the period, John Stevens and Ty Glover found themselves on a two-on-one, where Stevens would pass across for Glover, and he would seal the deal, making it 4-1 Canucks. If one wasn't good enough, after intercepting a turnover in the Canucks end, Jett Woo and John Stevens headed down the ice on another 2 on 1, this time, John Stevens being the one to light the lamp for the Canucks. Stevens notched his third of the season, putting the Silver Knights in a 4 goal deficit. The fun didn't stop there, because two minutes later, Cole McWard set up Danila Klimovich, who was all alone in front of the net, and deflected the shot to put the Canucks up 6-1. Henderson was unable to respond in the second period, leaving the Canucks with a big lead before the final frame.

Going into the final period, the Canucks had the upper hand. Looking to keep the trend going, Kirill Kudryavtsev added one more to the tally, sneaking one through, making it 7-1. Henderson was able to prevent any more goals from coming through, but they could not tally any themselves.

The Canucks take this game, with a massive 7-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights! Seven different Canucks found themselves on the scoresheet, and six Canucks put up a multi-point night to contribute to the win tonight.

Looking to ride the win streak, Abbotsford will play Henderson once again tomorrow night, before heading back to Bakersfield on Tuesday.

