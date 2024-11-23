D'Amato Is the Hero as Condors Win 2-1

November 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Daniel D'Amato (5th) raced end-to-end with a minute to go in overtime and the Bakersfield Condors (7-5-3, 17pts) upended the Colorado Eagles (8-6-2, 18pts) by a 2-1 score on Friday. D'Amato's unassisted goal moved him into a four-way tie for the team lead with five goals, with four coming on home ice. Noah Philp (5th) scored in the second period off a Matt Savoie assist to level the game at 1-1.

It was the first time in 28 games in which the Condors and Eagles went to overtime. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 31 for his fifth win of the season.

The Condors are home for a Skate with the Team Sunday (click here for tickets) at 2 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.