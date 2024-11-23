Phantoms Earn Standings Point But Bruins Prevail in OT

Providence, RI - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms struck early at the Providence Bruins on a first-period power-play goal by Ethan Samson (3rd) but Michael Dipietro slammed the door on the Phantoms the rest of the way as the host P-Bruins rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory on Georgii Merkulov's breakaway goal in the extra period.

Lehigh Valley (6-6-4) earned a standings point in the weekend series finale while Parker Gahagen (25 saves) certainly played well enough to deserve the win in his first game of the season with the Phantoms following his recall last week from the ECHL Reading Royals.

Samson cranked up a big one-timer from the top of the left circle that was perfectly teed up by Louie Belpedio for a power-play strike at 4:44 into the game. Oscar Eklind also recorded an assist on the goal which was Samson's second tally in the last three games.

The Phantoms are second in the AHL on the power play at 25.5%.

Providence equalized early in the second period with Vinni Letteri maintaining enough control of the puck up the right boards to connect with big Riley Tufte (4th) who finished the play at 3:51 to forge a 1-1 tie.

Parker Gahagen and Michael DiPietro matched each other save for save the rest of the way. Lehigh Valley won the opening draw in overtime but the Providence Bruins deflected it away and eventually Ian Mitchell connected up ice with Merkulov who buried his breakaway backhander past the left pad of Gahagen for the game-winner.

Lehigh Valley is 2-3 in overtime games this season and and 3-4 in decisions past regulation while the Providence Bruins picked up their first overtime win of the campaign.

The Phantoms do not return to Providence this season. The Bruins will visit PPL Center on December 18.

Lehigh Valley wraps up its three-game road swing on Wednesday night at the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center over Thanksgiving Weekend with Phantoms Ballcap Night on Friday presented by Service Electric when the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears. Saturday against the Laval Rocket features an appearance by GRITTY who will also be available for a pregame Meet and Greet.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 4:44 - LV, E. Samson (3rd) (L. Belpedio, O. Eklind) (PP) (1-0)

2nd 3:51 - PRO, R. Tufte (4th) (V. Lettieri, M. Callahan) (1-1)

OT 0:55 - PRO, G. Merkulov (3rd) (I. Mitchell) (1-2)

Shots:

LV 23 - PRO 27

PP:

LV 1/2, PRO 0/2

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (OTL) (0-0-1) (25/27)

PRO - M. DiPietro (W) (6-5-2) (22/23)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (6-6-4)

Providence (8-7-2)

UPCOMING

Wednesday, November 27 - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, November 29 - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears - Phantoms Ballcaps from SECTV. WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive

Saturday, November 30 - Phantoms vs. Laval Rocket - Flyers Night with GRITTY!

Wednesday, December 4 - Phantoms vs. Rockford IceHogs - Pregame Happy Hour

Saturday, December 7 - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

